Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 76663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

