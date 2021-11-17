Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Porch Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.