Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

POAHY stock remained flat at $$9.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.