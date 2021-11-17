Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.05. Cowen now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Poshmark shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 3,212 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $52,132,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

