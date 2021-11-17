Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.05. Cowen now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Poshmark shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 3,212 shares.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.
The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.
Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
