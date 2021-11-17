Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post stock opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44.

Get Post alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.