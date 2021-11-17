PowerSchool Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $610,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

