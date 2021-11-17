PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get PPL alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.