Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

PRAX stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $887.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,428. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

