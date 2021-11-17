Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prelude Therapeutics traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 10408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,955 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $721.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.