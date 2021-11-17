Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 753,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

