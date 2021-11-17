Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Axonics were worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

