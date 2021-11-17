Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,684 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.34% of Vertiv worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRT stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

