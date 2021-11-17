Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.