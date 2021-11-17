Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,742 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

