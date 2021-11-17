Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,490 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

