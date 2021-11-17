Primerica, Inc. (PRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,950. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.