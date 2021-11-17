Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.