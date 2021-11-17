Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 14,590 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,478,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,121,000 after buying an additional 246,229 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.