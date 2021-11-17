Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novartis by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,815,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,925,000 after purchasing an additional 133,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

