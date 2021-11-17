Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $573.73 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $581.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

