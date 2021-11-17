Private Trust Co. NA Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

