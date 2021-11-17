Private Trust Co. NA Has $740,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

