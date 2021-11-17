Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

