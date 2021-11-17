Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) were down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 7,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 519,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

