Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $628.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.