Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 148,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

