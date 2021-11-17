Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.