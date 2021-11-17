Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 47,262 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,262 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

