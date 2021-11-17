Project Inverse Hits Market Capitalization of $619,207.51 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $619,207.51 and approximately $342,082.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

