Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $36.32

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $35.23. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.