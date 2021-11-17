ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

