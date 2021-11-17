ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 14.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $28,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

TQQQ stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 598,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,759,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

