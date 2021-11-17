Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 423,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $339,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $467,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

