Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.09% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

