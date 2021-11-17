Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,958 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $306.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.