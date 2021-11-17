Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Washington Federal worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $122,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

