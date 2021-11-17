Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,613 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

