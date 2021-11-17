Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $199.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $145.39 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

