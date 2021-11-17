Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

