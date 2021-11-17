Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 111,763 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,763 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 251.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

