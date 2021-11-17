Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,892 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.