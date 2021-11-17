Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

