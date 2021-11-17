Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

