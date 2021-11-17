Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average is $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.19 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

