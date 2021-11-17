Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $237,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 446,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after acquiring an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

