Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Down 9.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 363,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 622,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$403.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

