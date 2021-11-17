Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Shares Down 1%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.