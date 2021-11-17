Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for MEI Pharma, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rowe raised their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

