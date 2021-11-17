Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 70.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

