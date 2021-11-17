Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered by Barrington Research

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

VIAC stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 503.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 643,591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 40.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $6,921,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

